Sowakula joins Clermont in France

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula has joined his newly signed club ASM Clermont Auvergne in the French Top 14 competition for the 2023-2024 season.

The third row of the Taranaki Bulls, freshly crowned with the New Zealand Provincial Championship title arrived in Auvergne yesterday.

Clermont in a statement said starting this week, Sowakula will gradually integrate the Auvergne collective in order to be operational as soon as possible.

The powerful former All Blacks flanker, who will celebrate his 29th birthday in a few days, very briefly enjoyed his team’s title since he left the North Island of New Zealand on Sunday.

“I came here to discover a new style of rugby. The infrastructure is incredible,” Sowakula said.

“Every player I know has encouraged me to have an experience like the one that awaits me. I know that French Rugby is very physical, very hard. I can’t wait to find out.”

“I also know that the Clermont supporters are exceptional. I have seen videos of the stadium on match days and all I want to do is be on this pitch.”

He was welcomed at the club by club officials Aurélien Rougerie, Didier Retière and head coach Christophe Urios.

The former Chiefs resident is the sixth player from the North Island province after Sione Lauaki, Sitiveni Sivivatu, Tim Nanai Williams, Fritz Lee and Hosea Gear to wear the colors of ASM Clermont Auvergne.