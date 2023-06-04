Sowakula scores in Force thumping

Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try as the Chiefs dominated the Western Force 43-19 in their final round robin match of the Super Rugby Pacific competition at HBF Park in Perth yesterday.

The win saw the top favourites glide into the quarterfinals ready to field a top team with a majority of key players rested during the match.

Sowakula scored in the second half with other tries during the match from lock Laghlan McWhannell, All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown, openside winger Liam Coombes-Fabling, number eight Samipeni Finau and halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi with stand in pivot Rameka Pohipi adding four conversions.

The hosts managed three tries through Carlo Tizzano, Tim Anstee and Max Burey who also converted two conversions.