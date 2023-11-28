Speaker leads Parliamentary delegation to COP28

A Parliament delegation led by the Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu are on their way to the United Arab Emirates to attend the Conference of Parties 28 (COP28) which starts on Thursday.

The team arrived in Hong Kong yesterday in transit and was met by Fiji’s Honorary Consul in Hong Kong Desmond Lee and Lucy Lee.

It was also an opportunity for the Speaker Ratu Naiqama to personally thank them for the assistance rendered to the Parliament delegation upon their return from Ghana where a staff member fell sick and was treated in Hong Kong.

The Parliament delegation to the COP28 is led by the Speaker, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna, the Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu, Secretary-General to Parliament Jeanette Emberson and the Acting Head of Legislative Services Senitieli Wainiu.