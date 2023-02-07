Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Hutchison ruled out for rest of 2023

Australian 7s Captain Henry Hutchison has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 season after a multitude of injuries.

The 25-year-old was carried off the field during their group stages win over Argentina at last week’s Sydney Sevens, appearing to have damaged the ACL in his left knee along with injuring the right knee.

He had also sprained his wrist and broke several ribs at the preceding tournament in Hamilton.

Hutchison had stepped into the captaincy role following an ankle injury to Nick Malouf in Dubai, who will be pushing to be fit for their next event in Los Angeles on February 25-26.

His focus turns to ensuring his fitness ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024 whilst completing his Bachelor of Commence degree, becoming the first Sevens player ever to be awarded an AIS Education Scholarship last June.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
