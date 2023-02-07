Nadi to kick start Futsal League

Nadi Futsal Coach Vikash Chand says they will commence with a local league competition next month to further grow the sport in the Jetset town.

Nadi lost to Tailevu Naiatsiri in their crucial group match at the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC and Chand said they want to lift their futsal standard.

“It’s not easy to gather boys and come here and then we lose by just a point.”

“Players have shown huge interest in this five-a-side football and we want to grow this sport. Due to the lack of futsal competition in our district, we did not prepare well. Our boys did their best and I have identified the strengths and weaknesses in the team.”

“Only a few players from Nadi are part of the national futsal team and they have motivated the other players to play futsal. We are looking to start the futsal competition next month so that players are prepared for the western zone futsal league and this year’s IDC.”

“We want to grow this sport because if we can beat a winning team like Lami, then I’m confident more local league competition will prepare and better our chances of winning the Futsal IDC title.”