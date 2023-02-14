Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Rt Cakobau Park to host three matches

Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host two opening round Digicel Fiji Premier League and a Women’s Senior League match on Sunday.

The Women’s match will kick start the proceedings at 11am before Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri take the field in the opening Premier League clash at 1pm.

Host and defending champion Rewa will come up against Labasa in the feature match of the round at 3pm.

In other matches, CVC winners Suva will travel to Garvey Park to face newly promoted Tavua at 3pm while Navua will host Nadi and Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park around the same time.

The Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League kicks off on Saturday with a match between Ba and Suva at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 1pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
