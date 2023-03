The Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) resumes this weekend with full round of matches on Sunday.

At 1pm, Tailevu Naitasiri will play Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour while at the same venue, Suva will take on Navua at 3pm.

In other games at 3pm, Nadi will host Ba, leaders Lautoka will face Tavua at Churchill Park and Nadroga will battle against Rewa at Lawaqa Park.