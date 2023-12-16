Saturday, December 16, 2023
Strengthening NZ bonds is key: Rabuka

Fiji and New Zealand have renewed their commitment to engagements in key areas of development with emphasis on economic resilience, climate action, trade and tourism, labour mobility and people to people links.

This was conveyed in a bilateral meeting held yesterday between New Zealand’s recently appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Fiji’s Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka had congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Peters on his recent appointment and thanked him for his visit to Fiji, as his first after his appointment, demonstrates the exemplary cooperation and deep friendship between Fiji and New Zealand.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further strengthen relations through the ongoing collaboration under the Duavata Partnership.

This partnership encapsulates common goals in climate change, economic resilience, and regional security and solidarity.

The two leaders look forward to the Officials High-Level Consultations to be convened next year to review the Duavata Partnership, thus reflecting the vision, priorities and commitments of the two governments.

Today’s discussions outlined the prospects for increased levels of cooperation in vital areas of development including labour mobility, health, education, women and youth empowerment, and initiatives driven towards improving the livelihood of our communities.

The prospects for enhanced connectivity including in visa free arrangements and by promoting greater opportunities through the Recognized Seasonal Employers (RSE) Scheme was among the key issues discussed and will be progressed in further deliberation.

Prime Minister Rabuka spoke of his vision for the Pacific region as a “zone of peace”, a concept to advance regional unity, solidarity and cooperation in an increasingly contested region.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Peters said, “It’s great to be meeting again with Rabuka, reaffirming the very close ties between New Zealand and Fiji – and with the Pacific region as a whole.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
