Striker Wale to return against Nadroga

Solomon Islands import, Jackson Wale will return for Navua in their Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 17 home clash against Nadroga on Sunday.

The 22-year-old striker was out of action for the last three weeks after picking up an ankle injury during the group stage playoff of the Battle of Giants in Nadi last month.

He has fully recovered and is expected to partner upfront with fellow countryman Jared Rongosulia.

Saiyad Ali coached Blue Gas Navua is currently seventh in the standing with 17 points after 16 matches while Nadroga sits on ninth spot with 9 points after 14 appearances.

The match kicks off at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.