Thursday, September 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Striker Wale to return against Nadroga

Solomon Islands import, Jackson Wale will return for Navua in their Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 17 home clash against Nadroga on Sunday.

The 22-year-old striker was out of action for the last three weeks after picking up an ankle injury during the group stage playoff of the Battle of Giants in Nadi last month.

He has fully recovered and is expected to partner upfront with fellow countryman Jared Rongosulia.

Saiyad Ali coached Blue Gas Navua is currently seventh in the standing with 17 points after 16 matches while Nadroga sits on ninth spot with 9 points after 14 appearances.

The match kicks off at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Mustahib dedicates award, win to pa...

Goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib, who scooped the Player of the Match awar...
Football

Nadroga aims to move out of danger ...

Member of Parliament and Nadroga Coach Joseph Nand says they will n...
News

Civil servants to adopt health cate...

The Ministry of Civil Service is looking to build capacity with res...
Rugby

Rokocoko backs Flying Fijians forwa...

Former All Blacks winger Joe Rokocoko believes the Flying Fijians a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mustahib dedicates award, win to...

Football
Goalkeeper...

Nadroga aims to move out of dang...

Football
Member of ...

Civil servants to adopt health c...

News
The Minist...

Rokocoko backs Flying Fijians fo...

Rugby
Former All...

Suva aims to bounce back, gain m...

Football
Suva is on...

Supermarkets found selling expir...

Business
Four super...

Popular News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras...

Entertainment
12 times G...

$325k payment is unlawful, claim...

News
Former Pri...

We had set the aim to beat PNG, ...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Mustahib dedicates award, win to...

Football
Goalkeeper...

Drainage Bill to be tabled in Pa...

News
Cabinet ha...

Lodge reports immediately, ACP D...

News
Assistant ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Mustahib dedicates award, win to parents