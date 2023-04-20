Thursday, April 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Summit is about the future: Prof Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the two-day National Economic Summit is about the future, and we cannot even begin to think about the future, if we do not have the real time data, ground truths and solutions.

Speaking during the opening of the Summit in Suva today, Prof Prasad said the Government has been criticised over the cost of organising the event and some of its spending choices.

“This is all right-that is what democracy is about.”

“Those who bear the responsibility for these decisions – like me, must embrace the flying bricks as well as the bouquets.”

“Three days ago, the Prime Minister clarified that the cost of $360,000 was an estimate and that the Summit has attracted significant sponsorship.”

“I can assure the nation today that when I provide the update of the Summit in the near future, it will be clear that this consultative process cost the taxpayers of Fiji far less than the estimated costs.”

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to ...

The impact of the dry weather conditions continues to affect the Wa...
Rugby

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM

Tailevu Rugby Union president Dr Seru Waidrodro says the union is r...
News

Chaudhry gives reasons for not atte...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
Football

Battle of cities shifts to Pac Harb...

The feature Digicel Premier League clash of the weekend between Suv...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow ...

News
The impact...

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM...

Rugby
Tailevu Ru...

Chaudhry gives reasons for not a...

News
Former Pri...

Battle of cities shifts to Pac H...

Football
The featur...

SODELPA wants indigenous issues ...

News
The Social...

President thanks RFMF for uphold...

News
His Excell...

Popular News

Fijian Drua remain in Top 8

Sports
The Swire ...

FRU secures sporting equipment s...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to per...

Entertainment
Top singer...

Man charged for aggravated robbe...

News
Nakasi Pol...

Suva FC receives timely boost fo...

Sports
Suva FC re...

More ticket options for Drua fan...

Rugby
Ardent Swi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to treatment plants