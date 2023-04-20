Summit is about the future: Prof Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the two-day National Economic Summit is about the future, and we cannot even begin to think about the future, if we do not have the real time data, ground truths and solutions.

Speaking during the opening of the Summit in Suva today, Prof Prasad said the Government has been criticised over the cost of organising the event and some of its spending choices.

“This is all right-that is what democracy is about.”

“Those who bear the responsibility for these decisions – like me, must embrace the flying bricks as well as the bouquets.”

“Three days ago, the Prime Minister clarified that the cost of $360,000 was an estimate and that the Summit has attracted significant sponsorship.”

“I can assure the nation today that when I provide the update of the Summit in the near future, it will be clear that this consultative process cost the taxpayers of Fiji far less than the estimated costs.”