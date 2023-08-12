Suva cruises into BOG semis

Suva is the first team to book its spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants.

The Babs Khan coached side thumped Ba 3-0 in its second Group B match at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today to secure its second straight victory.

Captain Samuela Drudru opened Suva’s account in the 10th minute after neatly following a neat through pass and tapping the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Ni-Vanautu attacker Azariah Soromon followed with the second just three minutes later and piled more pressure on the Men in Black by claiming the third goal as well for a comfortable halftime lead.

Ba pulled out Naucukidi and replaced him with Tevita Koroi in goal.

Suva dominated the second spell as well but failed to get any further goals while Ba lifted its performance and displayed better football.

The Whites progress to the knockout stages with six points and will meet defending champions Labasa in their last group match at 10am tomorrow while Ba will come up against Rewa at 4pm.