Suva finishes DFPL in third spot

2023 OFC Champions League finalist, Suva finishes the the Digicel Fiji Premier League in third spot.

The Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ba in their final match of the competition at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

A penalty midway in the first half from striker Etonia Dogalau and a cool finish from Nabil Begg saw the visitors grab a 2-0 at the break.

Replacement marksman Rusiate Matarerega pulled one back for Suva from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Suva ends its campaign with 29 points while Ba finishes in fifth spot with 25 points.

Meanwhile last season’s winner Rewa also lost its final match 3-2 to now relegated Tavua.

Brothers Josaia Sela and Iosefo Verevou had given Rewa a 2-0 cushion before the Gold Miners responded with three goals to end their season in top division with a win.

The Delta Tigers finish second behind winners Lautoka with 33 points while Tavua only managed to earn 10 points.