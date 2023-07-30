Suva proves too strong for Navua

Suva staged a strong second half performance to beat Navua 4-1 in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The Whites made a brilliant start and went up in the 4th minute after Ni-Vanuatu striker Alex Saniel headed in a Dave Radrigai corner kick.

Navua settled after the goal and launched attack after attack through Solomon Islanders Jared Rongosulia and Jackson Wale while seasoned defender Kolinio Sivoki also tested Akuila Mateisuva with some powerful attempts via free-kicks.

Lanky midfielder Zainal Ali managed to level the scores in the 37th minute with a header from a perfect curled cross from Isake Naduvu.

The teams rested 1-1 at the break.

Captain Samuela Drudru put the hosts ahead in the 61st minute and the scoring spree continued with further goals from Azariah Soromon in the 79th minute and replacement Bruce Hughes in the 83rd minute.

Suva remains third with 26 points while Navua maintains the sixth spot with 14 points.

The teams:

Suva– Akuila Mateisuva, Inoke Turagalailai, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula (Bruce Hughes), Marlon Tahioa (Joeli Ranitu), Azariah Soromon, Samuela Drudru (C), Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala, Saimone Balewai (Neerav Goundar), Alex Saniel.

Navua– Viliame Rakuro (Jerry Kaitani), Kolinio Sivoki, Arami Manumanubai, Matthew Charitar, Vinal Prasad, Jared Rongosulia, Zainal Ali, Jone Naraba, Isake Naduvu, Thomas Dunn, Jackson Wale.