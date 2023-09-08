Friday, September 8, 2023
Suva vs Nadi shifted to Pacific Harbour

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 17 encounter between Suva and Nadi has been shifted to the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

However, Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed that the change in venue comes due to the on-going track maintenance at the Stadium.

The game will kick start at 1pm followed by the Navua vs Nadroga match at 3pm.

In another match on Sunday, Tavua will host Labasa at Garvey Park at 2pm.

Meanwhile leaders Lautoka will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 7pm at Churchill Park tomorrow while Suva and Nadroga will clash in the first match of the week at 7pm tonight at Lawaqa Park.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
