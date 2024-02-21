Suva will return stronger and smarter: Khan

Suva Coach Nigel Khan has assured fans that the team will return stronger and smarter in the upcoming matches.

After suffering a 5-2 loss to Ba in its opening match of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday, the Whites are now preparing for their second encounter of the season, which will be against arch rivals Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

While acknowledging the deserving victory of the Ba side, Khan commended his players for their efforts on the pitch and shed light on challenges faced.

“Certain players were unavailable due to personal commitments and this added an extra layer of difficulty to the fixture.”

“In this rebuilding phase, victories may be hard-earned, but our boys will persist in their diligent efforts, showcasing exemplary sportsmanship.”

He said as the season unfolds, the FLICK Suva is set to focus on the positives gleaned from the first match and views it as part of an ongoing team-building process.

The Rewa vs Suva match kicks off at 3pm.