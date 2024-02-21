Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Suva will return stronger and smarter: Khan

Suva Coach Nigel Khan has assured fans that the team will return stronger and smarter in the upcoming matches.

After suffering a 5-2 loss to Ba in its opening match of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday, the Whites are now preparing for their second encounter of the season, which will be against arch rivals Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

While acknowledging the deserving victory of the Ba side, Khan commended his players for their efforts on the pitch and  shed light on challenges faced.

“Certain players were unavailable due to personal commitments and this added an extra layer of difficulty to the fixture.”

“In this rebuilding phase, victories may be hard-earned, but our boys will persist in their diligent efforts, showcasing exemplary sportsmanship.”

He said as the season unfolds, the FLICK Suva is set to focus on the positives gleaned from the first match and views it as part of an ongoing team-building process.

The Rewa vs Suva match kicks off at 3pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

Fijian referees obtain OFC Badge...

Football
Three Fiji...

Solomon Islanders light up DFPL

Football
Close to a...

New grant program for first-time...

News
The Coalit...

Removing red-tapes is vital: Cha...

News
The Minist...

GCC will endorse all iTaukei rel...

News
Decisions ...

Regulations endorsed, GCC to con...

News
The Great ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck