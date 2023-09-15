T/Naitasiri beats Nadi, climbs to fifth spot

Two first-half goals from Tailevu Naitasiri saw them overcome a young Nadi outfit 2-0 in a dual fixture at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Thursday night.

The match served as the postponed Group A match of the Battle of the Giants tournament and also a Round 18 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The visitors took advantage of an unsettled Nadi through former Fiji Under 20 extended squad member Samuela Nasava, who powered the ball in the back of the net to open the account for the visitors.

Midway in the first half, hardworking Mosese Nabose doubled the lead for Tailevu Naitasiri following a through pass from Nasava for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Both teams battled hard in the second half but failed to get any goals.

Tailevu Naitasiri jumps to the fifth spot with 24 points after 17 appearances in the competition so far.

In a DFPL match on Sunday, Tavua will host Ba at Garvey Park at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the semifinalists of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants have been confirmed to be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

In the first semifinal, Group A winner Lautoka FC will face Group B runner-up Labasa FC at 2pm.

In the second semi-final, Group B winner Suva FC will take on Group A runner-up Navua at 4.30pm.

The final will kick start at 3pm on Sunday.