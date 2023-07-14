T/Naitasiri trio on one match suspension  

Tailevu Naitasiri will face defending champions Rewa in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League without three key players.

Stand-in coach Priyant Mannu has confirmed that midfielder Abhishek Deo and defenders Ravikash Krishna and Asaeli Tunidau are on one-match suspension.

The three players copped a yellow card each in two different matches.

While the men in sky blue jersey are anticipating a tough encounter against the Delta Tigers, Mannu said they have quality players who will fill in the missing gaps in the team.

T/Naitasiri is currently in the sixth spot with 13 points after four wins, one draw and six losses.

The match between the two neighbours will kick off at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.