Thursday, October 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

T/Naitasiri’s early exit upsets Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu has expressed disappointment over the side’s early exit from the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

The southerners bowed out of the tournament after losing their second Group A match 3-2 to Labasa yesterday.

Mannu said they failed to achieve their target which was to reach the semifinal of the IDC despite their thorough preparation.

“The result wasn’t in our favor but we are proud of the way the boys played in the second half. We had taken Labasa to the wire but a few mistakes cost us.”

“Labasa was a more experienced team with a good defensive line. We lacked a few set pieces and our defence was poor, that’s where Labasa picked our weak points and scored.”

“We had chances in the end but our finishing let us down because we failed to finish simple passes.”

Mannu added they are hoping to end the tournament with a win in their last match against Fiji FACT champs and fan favorites Lautoka today.

“We are out of the tournament but we have got one more game left against Lautoka.”

“It was a very good year for us although we have high hopes for us. Everyone has seen how we can perform. It’s just the boys need to get mature and hopefully next year they get better.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Lautoka at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Opening loss boosted Labasa’s...

Labasa Captain Simione Tamanisau says the 3-1 loss to Lautoka boost...
Football

Radrigai puts champs in IDC semis

Midfielder Dave Radrigai  netted a 71st minute winner as champions ...
Football

Coach walks out as Labasa registers...

Coach Intiaz Khan walked out as drama unfolded in Labasa’s 3-2 win ...
Football

Young Ba brigade holds Lautoka

A young Ba brigade fought tooth and nail to hold a highly-fancied L...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Opening loss boosted Labasa̵...

2023 IDC
Labasa Cap...

Radrigai puts champs in IDC semi...

Football
Midfielder...

Coach walks out as Labasa regist...

Football
Coach Inti...

Young Ba brigade holds Lautoka

Football
A young Ba...

Fijians repatriated from Tel Avi...

News
Close to 2...

Cabinet approves second package ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Popular News

More than 400 celebrate Fiji Day...

News
More tha...

Southerners wary of injured Suva...

2023 IDC
Last year’...

Lautoka had the hunger to win: K...

Football
Labasa Coa...

Tel Aviv return charter subject ...

News
Fiji Airwa...

A lot of potential in Oceania: K...

Football
Fijian foo...

Celebration brings joy to elderl...

News
The Golden...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 IDC

Opening loss boosted Labasa’s confidence