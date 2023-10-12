T/Naitasiri’s early exit upsets Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu has expressed disappointment over the side’s early exit from the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

The southerners bowed out of the tournament after losing their second Group A match 3-2 to Labasa yesterday.

Mannu said they failed to achieve their target which was to reach the semifinal of the IDC despite their thorough preparation.

“The result wasn’t in our favor but we are proud of the way the boys played in the second half. We had taken Labasa to the wire but a few mistakes cost us.”

“Labasa was a more experienced team with a good defensive line. We lacked a few set pieces and our defence was poor, that’s where Labasa picked our weak points and scored.”

“We had chances in the end but our finishing let us down because we failed to finish simple passes.”

Mannu added they are hoping to end the tournament with a win in their last match against Fiji FACT champs and fan favorites Lautoka today.

“We are out of the tournament but we have got one more game left against Lautoka.”

“It was a very good year for us although we have high hopes for us. Everyone has seen how we can perform. It’s just the boys need to get mature and hopefully next year they get better.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Lautoka at 1pm.