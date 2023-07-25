T/Naitasiri’s key players to return against Labasa

Tailevu Naitasiri’s three key players will make their return in the clash against Labasa in Round 14 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Saturday.

Midfielders Abhishek Deo, Ravikash Krishna and Asaeli Tuinidau have joined the team after serving their one-match suspension last week.

Coach Priyant Mannu said the trio’s return will bolster the team as they aim to better their standing in the competition.

“Their return is very timely because we will be playing against Labasa and again they are no walk in the park.”

“Our target is to continue gaining more points in the League games and improve our standing. We haven’t lost any games in the second round of the competition and we want to maintain that record.”

“Competition is hyping up because every team wants to be in the top eight and districts know the importance of winning games in this round. We will take each game as a time and try to erase the errors that we have been making in our games.”

After 12 matches, the men in Sky Blue jersey are seventh with 14 points from four wins, two draws and six losses.

T/Naitasiri will face the Babasiga Lions at 1pm at Subrail Park.