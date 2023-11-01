Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Tabuya defends PMs decision to remove her

Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya has defended the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for replacing her as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Last month, the Prime Minister announced that he has appointed the Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, as the new Leader of Government Business in Parliament, without informing Tabuya of the change.

“I have spoken to the Prime Minister on how I was not consulted on the matter,” Tabuya said.

The Minister said she has no issues on the Prime Minister’s decision to replace her. She says this decision by the Prime Minister came as a good thing.

She said that this allowed her more time to focus on the Ministry that she currently leads.

“He is my boss, and he is in charge. It is not an issue for me that he appointed Ro Filipe Tuisawau on to the position of the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.”

She said this change frees her up from doing her ministerial duties. The previous post of Leader of Government Business in Parliament demanded a lot of time from my ministerial role.

Last week, the Prime Minister spoke about his displeasure in the role that the Minister for Women and Children played as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has been appointed the new Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
