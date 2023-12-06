Tabuya meets Hillary Clinton at COP 28

The Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya met with former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on the sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai on Monday.

Tabuya delivered her address alongside Clinton, ADB President Massa and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderón in the high level ADB panel on forging women-led solutions to heat stress.

She emphasized the need for a substantial increase in gender-inclusive finance, given the low current rate of a meagre 0.01 per cent of global climate finance for gender.

She shared the National Action Plan to prevent gender-based violence and its implementation over the next four-years, with the need to have a closer look at the relationship between heat stress and gender-based violence.

She further underscored the need to recognize and quantify the unpaid work of women, and called for gender responsive just transition to be a stand-alone agenda at COP 29.