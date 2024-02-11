Tuesday, February 13, 2024
TD05F unlikely to develop into a cyclone

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that Tropical Depression TD05F is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone due to the unfavourable environment.

TD05F was last located about 380km southwest of Viwa or 390km west southwest of Nadi today, and is moving in an east-southwest direction towards the southwest of the Fiji Group.

The system is anticipated to become slow moving over the Fiji Waters and is to pass close to the west before turning north.

The Nadi Weather Office said TD05F and the associated trough of low pressure are expected to bring occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms over the most parts of the Fiji Group over the next few days.

TD05F is also expected to bring strong winds over parts of the country. A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, western and northern Viti Levu, northern Bua, and Macuata Province and nearby smaller islands.

Strong north-westerly winds with an average speed of 45 km/hr and gusts of up to 55 km/hr are anticipated over the warning areas from today.

It says the unsettled weather may continue to affect Fiji over the next few days.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
