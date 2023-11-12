TDO2F to intensify into tropical cyclone

Tropical disturbance TD02F could potentially intensity into a tropical cyclone by later

Monday or early Tuesday.

On its current projected path, it is expected to approach the Fiji Group by later Tuesday

and continue its journey through the country on Wednesday.

The Nadi Weather Office says while the current projected path is over Viti Levu, there are significant uncertainty at present as the system has not yet fully developed and it may become much clearer when the system becomes a tropical cyclone.

Given the above, whole of Fiji Group is advised to be alert for a possible tropical cyclone and a Gale Alert is now in force for the Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group and Western and

Northern Viti Levu.

This is expected to be extended to the rest of the country later on.

A Strong Wind warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji group.

Gale to storm force winds are likely over the country from later Tuesday into Wednesday.

These winds can break tree branches, blow unsecured and loose materials, disrupt

communication network and power supply due to damaged power lines, damage

temporary and weak structures, increase the risk of sea travel for all types of sea crafts, and increase the risk for hazardous breaking waves and coastal inundation of debris along low lying coastal areas, especially during high tides.

There is also the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, including flash flooding.

Meanwhile, a Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa,

Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, while a Heavy Rain Alert is in force for the eastern

half of Viti Levu.

This is due to a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain which remains slow moving just to the north of Fiji.

It is expected to drift south and affect the northern and eastern parts of the group from later tonight.