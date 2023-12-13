Wednesday, December 13, 2023
There is no split, Kamikamica confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has rubbished claims there is currently a split in the People’s Alliance and that he is being groomed to lead the Party and the Coalition Government.

Speaking to FijiLive, Kamikamica said they are still continuing to work together.

Kamikamica said the current focus is to look after the affairs of the Fijian people.

He also confirmed that the Party Management team met yesterday.

“One of the great things about the Party, there are a lot of potential leaders forget about me, there is Hon Tabuya, Hon Tuisawau and Hon Vosarogo and the decision on who leads the Party will come at the appropriate time.”

“At the moment the focus is, we have a country to run, which was badly run for 16 years. There is so much that needs to be done, not only economically but socially also,” Kamikamica said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
