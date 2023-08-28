Disconnect between Govt and Church, says Vunisuwai

Methodist Church in Fiji President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai says there is a disconnect between the Government and the Church, on whose responsible to address the social ills that continue to plague the country.

Speaking at the Opening of the Methodist Church Conference commonly known as the Bose Ko Viti at the Centenary Church in Suva, Rev Vunisuwai said every time the Church looks to the Government to provide solutions to these problems, the Government passes the bark back to the Church.

He also said this week; he has been bombarded by the media on what the church’s role is in addressing this issue.

Rev Vunisuwai called on its Church leaders, its members and the body of Christ to think deeply on, meditate on and to come up with the solutions during the week-long conference.

“According to the Bureau of Statistics, 75 per cent of i-Taukei’s live on and under the poverty line. This is a reflection on the i-Taukei and no one else… and at the same time we must challenge ourselves.”

“This is not something to be proud of. Sad to say, this is directly linked to the crimes that are happening around the country. Crimes like sexual assault, the use of illicit drugs, abuse of alcohol substance, domestic violence, theft, and others that contribute to the social ills have continued to increase… and caused by whom, we ourselves.”

The President of Methodist Church said the Church plays a very pivotal role in educating, teaching and leading someone that reveres God.

Rev Vunisuwai said he is always disheartened that one of lay ministers is to be terminated, due to his ill-conducts.

“I always question myself, what has happened that these problems have also penetrated the Church as well. This cannot be the paths that we must continue to go down to.”

“Let’s work together to create a new path, that the Government, the Church and other religious organisation must undertake to address this issue,” Rev Vunisuwai added.

This week, the Church will discuss issues concerning the Church, its finances, and other matters at the Farnival Park in Toorak.