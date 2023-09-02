Saturday, September 2, 2023
Tough journey, determination pays off for Hanfiro

While a lengthy journey might discourage many, Pauline Hanfiro faced it head-on to successfully complete her studies and graduate from the University of the South Pacific with a Masters degree.

Every Tuesday, the dedicated 29 year old mother of three made her way from Ba to Suva to pursue her studies at the Laucala campus in Suva.

The commute itself was daunting, and after every class, she had the pressing responsibility to return home to her daughters aged 8, 3, and 5 months old.

“There were moments when the journey seemed too tough, but the support of my loved ones kept pushing me,” she shared.

Balancing her demanding role as an investigator with FICAC, Pauline earned her Masters of Commerce, majoring in Economics.

Her academic journey wasn’t a straight path; she momentarily paused her education to be present for her children.

“I took a hiatus, focusing on my children. When I resumed, I felt even more motivated,” she said.

The unwavering support system, comprising her parents and spouse, played an instrumental role in her success.

They frequently escorted her to her classes, ensuring she was safe and comfortable.

Additionally, her colleagues at FICAC played a role in her academic journey.

“The understanding and support at work were invaluable. I’m profoundly thankful for their consideration, allowing me to chase my dreams.” she expressed with gratitude.

Attributing her achievements, Hanfiro said: “Firstly, I thank the Almighty for endowing me with the wisdom to overcome this challenging journey. My parents’ constant guidance, along with my husband’s and daughters’ unwavering support, have been my strength.”

With her eyes set on the future, she aspires to purse a doctorate in Economics.

Given her determination and passion, the sky is truly the limit for this dedicated scholar.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
