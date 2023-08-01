Tourism industry surpasses $2b mark

The tourism industry surpassed expectations earning $2.09 billion in between April and December 2022 with majority of the 587,406636,312 holiday makers coming from Australia, New Zealand and United States.

This was revealed in Fiji’s 2022 Annual International Visitor Survey (IVS).

Tourists spent the most on accommodation, which amounted to $801 million or 38 per cent of total earnings.

International and domestic airfares earned $427 million or 42.7 per cent of tourism revenue while tourists spent $148 million on restaurants and bars, particularly through meals included in pre-paid packages.

The 2022 IVS Report was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the International Finance Corporation, with support from the Government of Australia.

The report contains information such as purpose of visit, visitor demography, average nights spent in Fiji, booking and travel trends, expenditure patterns as well as top activities and regions visited.

It also includes disaggregated data from or Vanua Levu and Taveuni, as well as benchmarking of visitor perceptions on accessibility for disabled persons or persons with limited mobility and Fiji’s sustainable travel practices.