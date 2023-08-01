Tuesday, August 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tourism industry surpasses $2b mark

The tourism industry surpassed expectations earning $2.09 billion in between April and December 2022 with majority of the 587,406636,312 holiday makers coming from Australia, New Zealand and United States.

This was revealed in Fiji’s 2022 Annual International Visitor Survey (IVS).

Tourists spent the most on accommodation, which amounted to $801 million or 38 per cent of total earnings.

International and domestic airfares earned $427 million or 42.7 per cent of tourism revenue while tourists spent $148 million on restaurants and bars, particularly through meals included in pre-paid packages.

The 2022 IVS Report was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the International Finance Corporation, with support from the Government of Australia.

The report contains information such as purpose of visit, visitor demography, average nights spent in Fiji, booking and travel trends, expenditure patterns as well as top activities and regions visited.

It also includes disaggregated data from or Vanua Levu and Taveuni, as well as benchmarking of visitor perceptions on accessibility for disabled persons or persons with limited mobility and Fiji’s sustainable travel practices.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout d...

Fiji Football Association's board of control will meet today to dis...
Rugby

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set pie...

Defending Skipper Cup champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi ...
Rugby

Kerevi confident Wallabies will bou...

Fiji-born barnstorming Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is confident th...
Football

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of tabl...

Leaders Lautoka will battle against champions Rewa in the top of th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockou...

2023 Battle of Giants
Fiji Footb...

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set ...

Rugby
Defending ...

Kerevi confident Wallabies will ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lautoka to host Rewa in top of t...

Football
Leaders La...

Koroisau included in NRL team of...

NRL
In-form Fi...

Patel returns as Fiji Airways Bo...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Popular News

Lions to face T/Naitasiri withou...

Football
Labasa wil...

Elder, Fiji’s youngest pow...

Sports
14-year-ol...

Vancouver registers first Fiji t...

Football
The visiti...

Fijian quartet to face the All B...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

No mental baggage for Kerevi aga...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Champs Labasa drawn in pool of d...

Football
Defending ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout dates