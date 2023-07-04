Trio return against Ireland at U20 RWC

Three players Joeli Nainoca, Pateresio Finau and Sireli Masiwini are set to start for the Baby Flying Fijians against Ireland in their Pool B match of the Under 20 Rugby World Cup in South Africa on match day.

Nainoca makes the starting 15 at hooker after his performance against England from the impact bench.

Wingers Finau and Masiwini return to face the Irish young gun after missing out on their selection in the second pool game

Meanwhile, Manieta Navonovono has retained his spot in the back three.

Josua Kina, Marika Toga and Lasaro Toga are the new faces on the impact bench.

Fiji will take on Ireland at 11.30pm.

Fiji Under 20: Moses McGoon, Joeli Nainoca, Breyton Legge, Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May, Ratu Timoci Nakalevu, Motikai Murray, Judah Saumaisue, Philip Baselala, Isiah Armstrong-Ravula, Menieta Navonovono, Peteresio Finau, Epeli Waqacece, Sireli Masiwini, Tupeni Waqalala.

Reserves: Josua Kina, Marika Toga, Lasaro Toga, Semo Tokitani, Sakenasa Senivono, Sakiusa Kama, Frank Ralogaivau, Netava Saukuru.