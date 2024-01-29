Monday, January 29, 2024
TSLS online application extended

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service online application has been extended to next Friday, 9 February.

In a statement, TSLS said 8,383 applications accounts have been created and 4,430 applications have been successfully completed and submitted against the eligibility criteria of the relevant scheme and the quota, where applicable.

There are 3,953 applications incomplete for processing and decision-making and the applicants have been regularly informed via email.

TSLS is urging students who have received the scholarship offer to firm up on their decision to accept, reject, or change their program of sponsorship.

“Once the scholarship offer and acceptance agreement is confirmed by the applicant, further change may lead to disappointment where quota is allocated.”

Scholarships are only available for programs which are part of the national priority areas.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
