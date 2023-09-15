Tupou out, Fines-Leleiwasa set for WC debut

‘Tongan Thor’ Taniela Tupou will miss the Wallabies second Rugby World Cup clash against the Flying Fijians on Monday.

Tupou suffered a minor hamstring injury during the week, with scans confirming he had avoided major damage as he pushes to be right for this week.

Maul coach Pierre-Henry Broncan said the Wallabies are fortunate with prop duo James Slipper and Pone Fa’amausili likely to be available for the match.

“We are going to test him tomorrow and for the game on Sunday, I hope already for the game against Fiji,” Broncan told rugby.com.au

“Slipper and Pone are back today and will train with the team. No worries (with them being available).”

Tupou joins Tate McDermott (who suffered a concussion) on the sidelines.

Meanwhile Western Force fullback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, who shares links to Fiji, is set for his World Cup debut.

The Wallabies are expected to announce their match day squad tonight.

The clash between Australia and Fiji will kick start at 3.45am (Fiji Time) in Saint-Etienne.