Turuva ruled out of Pacific Bowl final

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva will miss Sunday’s Pacific Bowl final against Papua New Guinea at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby.

The Penrith Panther was earlier given the go to feature for the Bati after missing out last week’s 43-16 win over the PNG Kumuls due to a boil (skin disease).

The National Rugby League in a statement revealed the 21-year-old has been ruled out due to an ongoing calf injury.

Turuva suffered the injury against the Cook Islands in Week 2 of the Pacific Championships when the Panthers winger scored the match-winning try.

The Dally M Rookie of the Year’s withdrawal will see Super League speedster Jason Qareqare return to the wing while Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa will shift to the centres.

In better news for the Bati, Kitione Kautoga has been named on the bench to return from a back injury after also missing last week’s game against PNG.

The final between Fiji Bati and the PNG Kumuls will kick off at 5pm.

Fiji Bati: Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Jason Qareqare, Waqa Blake, Mikaele Ravalwa, Kurt Donoghoe, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Kamikamica (C), Pemnioni Tagituimua, King Vuniyayawa, Apisalome Saukuru, Taane Milne, Caleb Navale.

Reserves: Kitione Kautoga, Gordon Whippy, Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Pio Seci, Jason Qereqere, Noah Nailagoliva, Sirilo Lovokuro.