Two rookies named in Drua squad

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has named two rookies in his 37 member squad for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Junior Flying Fijians and Manawatu Turbos fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Suva Grammar School star Isikeli Rabitu have been considered for the next season.

While announcing the squad at Drua’s home base in Nadi today, Byrne said they have seen the level of energy the two young players will bring to the Drua squad after their performance in the Under 20 Rugby World Cup and Fiji Secondary Schools Deans Rugby Competition.

He added that having young players will bring in more healthy competition amongst the 37-member squad as they aim to go a level up in the competition next year.

Drua will open their season against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.