UNODC and APTC partner to tackle corruption

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) have partnered to address the effects of corruption on education, society and economic development.

The two organisations are collaborating to enhance integrity, ethics, and anti-corruption practices among vocational training providers.

The partners delivered a comprehensive two-day training program for a wide range of vocational training institutes from Central Viti Levu, providing them with an opportunity to gain insights, share experiences, and develop effective strategies to identify and combat corruption.

APTC Country Director, Gareth McGrath praised the joint effort between UNODC and APTC which aims to “underscore the commitment to promoting good governance and ethical practices within the education sector”.

“Together, we can take significant strides towards a future that prioritises integrity, transparency, and ethics in vocational education,” he continued.

APTC and UNODC have been collaborating since 2020.

Under this partnership, UNODC successfully delivered the Anti-corruption and Integrity training to APTC staff in Fiji.

The training has now been expanded to include other APTC country offices and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) partners across the region.

Marie Pegie Cauchois, UNODC Regional Anti-Corruption Adviser and Officer in Charge of the UNODC Office in the Pacific, noted, “by enhancing the integrity of vocational training providers, this initiative aims to create a positive ripple effect, fostering a culture of honesty and accountability that extends beyond the classroom and into broader society.”

“In today’s rapidly changing world, TVET plays a crucial role in preparing individuals for the challenges of a competitive job market.”

“The TVET trainers hold the responsibility of shaping the future workforce.”

She added that to ensure the students become skilled professionals with impeccable character, it is essential to prioritise integrity and ethics in training programs.