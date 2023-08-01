Upgraded security feature for M-PAISA users

Vodafone Fiji has launched a new security measure for its M-PAISA users in response to recent fraudulent activities aimed at their customers.

The updated feature is designed to enhance account safety and safeguard the users’ money.

Vodafone Fiji’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad said with this new feature, only the phone and number connected to the M-PAISA App can access the account.

“This is an important step to keep M-PAISA users safe and prevent unauthorized access to their accounts.” he said

Users only need their registered Vodafone or INKK SIM card for the first login on the M-PAISA App after the security update.

Prasad explained that this is because the customer registration details linked to the SIM card meet the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements set by RBF for financial services. It helps confirm that the right person is using the M-PAISA account.

He also pointed out that users don’t need data balance for this initial login. The M-PAISA App doesn’t charge data fees.

However, the SIM card’s data needs to be on for the app to access the device and SIM card account information for validation.

After that, users can use data from any provider or Wi-Fi to access the M-PAISA App. But, they need the M-PAISA SIM in the device to receive One-Time Passwords (OTP) sent by SMS.

Vodafone Fiji has sent instructions to customers on how to activate this new security feature on their M-PAISA App.

These have been sent through text messages and social media posts.

The new security update has already reached 10 per cent of Vodafone Fiji’s customers, and the upgrade success rate is at 99.9 per cent.

This new security update will be further rolled out to the whole customer base in due course.