Friday, July 28, 2023
Vancouver holds Ba women in friendly

Photo courtesy of Ronald Chaudhary via Facebook.

In an exhilarating encounter, the Ba women’s team managed to secure a 1-1 draw against the visiting Vancouver Fiji FC women at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Namosau on Thursday.

The visitors got off to a strong start, scoring the first goal of the match.

The goal came as a result of a strongly executed corner kick by Christine Singh, which found its way in front of Shayna Sharma and she didn’t waste the opportunity, quickly turning it into a goal for Vancouver.

Fifteen minutes into the game, Ba Womens equalised through Silia Lokotinai.

Lokotinai’s goal demonstrated the competitive nature of the game and the strength of the Ba women’s team.

Vancouver Fiji FC Women’s team continues its tour of Fiji and heads to the Central Division today.

The Ronald Chauhary coached side will face Rewa Women’s team on Saturday, followed by a match against Suva Women on Monday.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
