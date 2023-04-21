Vanuatu to feature in Intercontinental Cup

Vanuatu will feature in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 tournament in India in June.

The four-team tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar, India, from June 9 to 18.

The other three nations participating in the 2023 tournament include Lebanon, Mongolia and hosts India.

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has been organising the Intercontinental Cup since 2018, when they had held the first edition in Mumbai.

In 2019 the tournament was held in Ahmedabad.

The 2023 event is the third edition of the tournament.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf had earlier indicated Fiji’s interest in participating in the tournament as well and had stated that Bula Boys Captain Roy Krishna was leading the talks in India.