Vendor unmoved by reinstatement of stall fee

A vendor who has been operating at the Suva Municipal Market for the last 27 years is unmoved by the Government’s decision to reinstate stall fee and impose 15 per cent Value Added Tax.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rajen Sami said like all other vendors in the country, he was happy to pay no fee for two years but they cannot be getting things for free all the time.

“We were assisted during the pandemic and I thank the last Government for removing the fee.”

“Things have changed now and we have to adjust to changes. There is no option and we have to follow the decisions of the Government by playing our part.”

“We have to support the Government’s decision by being more smart in our approach. We need to prioritise our spending and cut down on luxury items as times are tough.”

“Life surely has to go on and we just have to remain positive and adapt accordingly,” he added.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
