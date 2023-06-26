Monday, June 26, 2023
Video is fake, Health Ministry confirms

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a video which is circulating on social media about nails in capsules being distributed at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is fake.

The video is being circulated on social media platforms, particularly on Facebook.

The Ministry is urging the public not to share or post such fake news as it will create fear and impact peoples’ health seeking behaviours.

The Ministry wishes to assure members of the public that medicines imported into Fiji must meet certain quality standards and a thorough product approval system is in place to ensure only quality, safe and effective medicines enter our shores.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
