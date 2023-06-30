Friday, June 30, 2023
Voss allowed to travel to London

Fiji Link CEO Shaenaz Voss has been allowed to travel to the United Kingdom to visit her brother, who is critically ill.

Voss appeared at the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday after a short adjournment on Wednesday for her to provide further documentation into the reason she was travelling.

She was ordered to deposit a fine of $5,000.

The Court ordered that the stop departure against her be lifted and that her passport will be released.

The Court also ordered that her brother, who is one of the sureties’ to surrender his travel documents as security upon her return.

Voss is charged with one count of failure to comply with the requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme.

It is alleged that on 8th October 2018, at Nausori Airport in the Central Division being the Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Link, Voss failed to comply with the requirements of the Fiji Link Operations Airline Security program on board domestic flight FJ 32.

The matter has been adjourned to August 7 for mention.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
