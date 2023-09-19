Voss to appear in court next month

The matter in the case of the former Fiji Link Chief Executive, Shaenaz Voss, will be called again next month, this is after the Nausori Magistrates Court failed to sit this morning.

Voss is charged with one count of failure to comply with the Requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme.

It is alleged that in October 2018, at the Nausori Airport in the Central Division, being the CEO of Fiji Link, Voss failed to comply with the requirements of the Fiji Link Operations Airline Security Programme on board the domestic flight FJ 32.

Voss had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The matter has been adjourned to October 20 for mention.