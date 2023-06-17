Vulivuli gracious in Labasa’s semifinal loss

Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli graciously accepted defeat after they went down 2-1 against Lautoka in the first semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

“The boys played well and we didn’t expect any less effort from the boys today.”

“The result was not on our side but hats off to the boys for putting everything on the pitch.”

“Overall I’m happy with the team’s performance and I thank the boys for keep trying hard till the final whistle.”

Vulivuli added that while discipline will be an important factor to work on, Lautoka were not an easy to beat.

“It was just our lack of discipline in a few areas that cost us the two goals.”

“Lautoka was a better side and they taught us a valuable lesson that if we loss discipline in certain areas, this is what happens.”

“Lautoka defended us well in the second half despite their lead at half time. I told the boys to dig deep and push up more numbers in the front which resulted in the goal but it wasn’t enough.”

Hyperchem Pharmacy sponsored Lautoka will play the winner of the Rewa vs Ba second semifinal in the grand final at 3pm tomorrow.