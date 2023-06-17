Saturday, June 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vulivuli gracious in Labasa’s semifinal loss

Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli graciously accepted defeat after they went down 2-1 against Lautoka in the first semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

“The boys played well and we didn’t expect any less effort from the boys today.”

“The result was not on our side but hats off to the boys for putting everything on the pitch.”

“Overall I’m happy with the team’s performance and I thank the boys for keep trying hard till the final whistle.”

Vulivuli added that while discipline will be an important factor to work on, Lautoka were not an easy to beat.

“It was just our lack of discipline in a few areas that cost us the two goals.”

“Lautoka was a better side and they taught us a valuable lesson that if we loss discipline in certain areas, this is what happens.”

“Lautoka defended us well in the second half despite their lead at half time. I told the boys to dig deep and push up more numbers in the front which resulted in the goal but it wasn’t enough.”

Hyperchem Pharmacy sponsored Lautoka will play the winner of the Rewa vs Ba second semifinal in the grand final at 3pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Rewa beats Ba in thrilling FACT sem...

Rewa kept its unbeaten run of the season intact with a 3-2 extra ti...
Fiji FACT 2023

Mental prep was vital in our win, s...

Victorious Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar says good mental preparation h...
News

Elderly woman attacked in Rakiraki

A 68-yrear-old woman sustained injuries during a robbery in Mallau,...
Fiji FACT 2023

Lautoka through to Fiji FACT final

Lautoka has booked its spot in the final of the 2023 Digicel Fiji F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa beats Ba in thrilling FACT ...

Sports
Rewa kept ...

Mental prep was vital in our win...

Fiji FACT 2023
Victorious...

Elderly woman attacked in Rakira...

News
A 68-yrear...

Lautoka through to Fiji FACT fin...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka ha...

Taxi driver injured in aggravate...

News
A taxi dri...

NZ provides $13m in climate and ...

2023-24 National Budget
The New Ze...

Popular News

Silktails quartet ruled out of R...

Rugby
Four Kaivi...

Doge, Ikanivere grab double Drua...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Drua to conclude season with awa...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Hard to predict FACT winner, say...

Football
Football g...

Rewa through to FACT semis

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa toppe...

Fire ravages belongings of 145 s...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Rewa beats Ba in thrilling FACT semifinal