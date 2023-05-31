Vunivalu to stay with Reds till 2025

Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu has signed on with the Super Rugby Pacific franchise until 2025.

The Wallaby who began his rugby union campaign hindered by injury, has risen to a high for the Reds since debuting in 2021.

Vunivalu has scored 15 tries in 26 games.

“I’m enjoying my time in Rugby,” Vunivalu told rugby.com.au.

“I’ve learned plenty with the Reds and Wallabies and know there’s a long way to go if I want to acheive my goals.”

Vunivalu is expected to be named in the run on team against the Fijian Drua this weekend in Suva.