The Wallabies have named six Fijians to face their countrymen when they take on Fiji in the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

Four Fijians have been named in the starting 15 with two to come off the bench.

Rob Valetini slots in at number eight with Marika Koroibete on the blindside wing.

Marika Nawaqanitawase slots in at number 14 with Samu Kerevi at inside centre.

Suliasi Vunivalu will impact off the bench alongside reserve halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa.