Water, sewerage, energy needs attention: Prasad

Relevant stakeholders are now calling on Government to immediately prioritize the upgrading and maintenance of Fiji’s water and sewerage supply, wastage management and energy in Fiji.

This is in particular the Suva- Nausori corridor and the major urban centres throughout Fiji.

This was highlighted in the National Economic Summit Communiqué released by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad, last week.

The Communiqué also recognized that the economic and social challenges created by a lack of consistent electricity supply and the need for greater electricity capacity and connectivity, to investigate more effective potential public private partnerships and to focus on renewable and climate resilient energy sources.

“Government noted the urgent demands of the people for solutions to their daily challenges, including the rising cost of living. Government will pursue the most sustainable solution to improving cost of living challenges that must necessarily come from rising incomes sourced through economic growth.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said short-term measures, such as directed and targeted assistance for lower-income households, could be improved with increased Government revenue created by a growing economy.

“Economic growth is the key – and this Summit is an important first step in a united, people-driven approach to achieving a better economic future for all,” Prof Prasad added.