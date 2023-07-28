We are not meeting with Opposition: Takayawa

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) General Secretary Viliame Takayawa has confirmed they are not in any talks with FijiFirst.

His comment comes amid speculations that SODELPA was holding talks with their political opponents.

Takayawa told FijiLive he is not aware of any such talks and they have been directed by the Management Board to work with the Coalition Partners and things have been good so far.

“The three political parties have been meeting every two weeks.”

“Our Party Policy team is meeting on a regular basis and the Deputy Prime Ministers have also been having their meetings together.”

“The secretariat gets its updates from the Deputy Prime Minister on discussions that have been on going,” Takayawa added.