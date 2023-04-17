Monday, April 17, 2023
We executed our game plan on time: Singh

Rewa Coach Roderick Singh says the side executed its game plan on time to thrash Lautoka 4-1 and win the top of the table clash in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

“I told the boys to execute and play according to our game plan and they really stuck to it and we got the win we wanted.”

“We had a stronger game plan than Lautoka. We saw what Lautoka was doing and I told the boys to play long balls and play one touch because Lautoka was playing more of a short pass and we were good at our one-touch passing.”

“Knowing that we were in the lead, I reminded the boys during the half time break that Lautoka can make a comeback. We started to defend and play more hard football trying to penetrate the Lautoka forwards to make way for our midfielders to go past them and then we continued to pile more goals.”

Singh added the Delta Tigers’ hunger to win their first home game of the season motivated the players to put on their best performance.

“I told the boys that we are fortunate to be playing at home because we really wanted to play in our home ground all this while. Every member in the team was looking forward to this game and had the hunger to win. It was like a one-time offer when we get to play a big game in front of our home ground and we get to experience the pressure as well.”

“I’m happy and impressed with the team’s performance and the boys gave their all. The Rewa players and management would like to thank the fans for coming out and supporting us despite the gloomy day. Their support also inspired the boys in putting up such a gallant performance.”

Rewa leads the DFPL table with 13 points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
