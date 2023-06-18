Sunday, June 18, 2023
We failed to capitalise on chances: Ali

Ba coach Imdad Ali says failure to capitalise on their opportunities saw them suffer a 3-2 extra time loss to Rewa in the second semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.

“We didn’t score so Rewa scored and they got the winner.”

“I told the boys to play hard press in the second half but it was just unfortunate that we failed to capitalise. We had so many good opportunities but if you don’t capitalise then you don’t score and you won’t win.”

“The scoreline is what matters at the end of the game.”

However, Ali thanked his young brigade for putting up a good show against the delta tigers in the second half of the match.

“The performance from the boys was really good and they played their hearts out even though we were down but we tried to comeback.”

“The end result counts always and Rewa is always a good team. They had been playing together for a long time but I’ve got a very young squad.”

“I salute my boys for the way they played and it was just unlucky that we couldn’t score.”

“The young boys really played well. They had fighting spirit but we were a better team than Rewa because we created more chances.”

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka will face AK Plumbing/Glamada Investments Rewa in the final at 3pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
