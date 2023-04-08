Saturday, April 8, 2023
We have regrouped for Singapore 7s

Fiji 7s Captain Tevita Daugunu says they have regrouped and are ready to give their best in the Singapore 7s which kicks off today.

Daugunu has apologised to the fans for their loss to New Zealand in the final of the Hong Kong 7s last weekend and said they are out to do better.

“We know that we have crazy fans who want us to deliver for Fiji. Come this weekend, we should do better because we have regrouped well and have promised each other to deliver for our fans this weekend in Singapore,” he said.

Fiji opens its campaign against Canada at 4.04pm before facing Samoa at 7.30pm and Spain at 11.33pm.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
