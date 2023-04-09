We learnt our mistake and bounced back: Gollings

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings said they learnt their mistake after losing to Samoa 28-7 and bounced back to its winning ways against Spain in the Singapore 7s on Saturday.

“It’s good that we got the job done against Canada as they are always the harder ones against the block. The disappointment was against Samoa. If we played just like we did in the previous game, if we controlled the possession that we had then we would have beaten Samoa.”

Gollings said the loss to Samoa was disappointing but it was a wake –up call for the side to do better against Spain for a quarterfinal spot.

“For some reason, we kind of tried to speed things up but we got caught up in their style of play and just didn’t control it. The good thing is that the boys quickly learnt from that and bounced back. The part where we nailed them was really important and defensively in the end was really fantastic.”

“Every game is a tough game and we’ve played France quite a bit so I’m really looking forward to that match. The biggest thing for us is that we’ve gotta win the recovery bowl. We’ll feed up, get the ice bath done, and get a good, nice rest and come back firing tomorrow.”

Fiji plays France at 5.02 pm today.