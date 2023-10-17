Tuesday, October 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Westerns derby to kick start FANCA ICC

The 2023 Fiji Muslim Sports Association FANCA International Club Championship kicks off on Thursday in Nadi with Western rivals Ba and Varavu featuring in the opener.

The high intensity fixture featuring some of the best footballers from the West is expected to be played under a strong western heat at 1.30pm at Prince Charles Park.

Underdogs Lautoka will take the field next against Drasa while Danemora from New Zealand will take on Cuvu at 4.15pm before the official opening at 5.30pm.

Defending champions Sydney Mulomulo will open their tournament campaign against Sabeto at 6.45pm, at 8pm Muslim IDC champions Nadi play Suva while Maigania rounds off Day 1 tourney against Valley United at 9.15pm.

On Friday, Suva will face Ba at 2.30pm, Nadi will take on Varavu at 3.45pm, Drasa will battle against Cuvu at 5pm, Sydney Mulomulo will play Maigania at 6.45pm, Valley United will meet Sabeto at 8pm and the clash between Danemora and Lautoka will kick off at 9.15pm.

On Saturday, Danemora will take on Drasa while Lautoka will meet Cuvu at 9.30am, Nadi will clash against Ba while Suva will face Varavu at 10.45, Sydney Mulomulo will play against Valley United and Maigania will take on Sabeto at 12 midday.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday with the semifinal and final on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix trial...

National and Ba reps Faazil Faizul Ali and Angeline Rekha are curre...
Football

Enough time for PG’s gold pre...

National women’s football head coach Angeline Chua is confident of ...
News

Fiji – Aust to harness Vuvale...

The Fijian Government is looking to take its relationship with Aust...
Rugby

Jones committed to RA, aims Wallabi...

Eddie Jones has reiterated his commitment to Rugby Australia as coa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix tr...

Football
National a...

Enough time for PG’s gold ...

Football
National w...

Fiji – Aust to harness Vuv...

News
The Fijian...

Jones committed to RA, aims Wall...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Fiji’s rugby future bright despi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Man sentenced to 14 years for ra...

News
Suva's Hig...

Popular News

Ratuniyarawa called into Flying ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

FLS objects Vosarogo’s app...

News
The Fiji L...

M-Paisa scammer back in Police c...

News
The $8,900...

Matavesi in doubt for England cl...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Sauira, Lalabalavu to make Fijia...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Coach walks out as Labasa regist...

Football
Coach Inti...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix trials