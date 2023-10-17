Westerns derby to kick start FANCA ICC

The 2023 Fiji Muslim Sports Association FANCA International Club Championship kicks off on Thursday in Nadi with Western rivals Ba and Varavu featuring in the opener.

The high intensity fixture featuring some of the best footballers from the West is expected to be played under a strong western heat at 1.30pm at Prince Charles Park.

Underdogs Lautoka will take the field next against Drasa while Danemora from New Zealand will take on Cuvu at 4.15pm before the official opening at 5.30pm.

Defending champions Sydney Mulomulo will open their tournament campaign against Sabeto at 6.45pm, at 8pm Muslim IDC champions Nadi play Suva while Maigania rounds off Day 1 tourney against Valley United at 9.15pm.

On Friday, Suva will face Ba at 2.30pm, Nadi will take on Varavu at 3.45pm, Drasa will battle against Cuvu at 5pm, Sydney Mulomulo will play Maigania at 6.45pm, Valley United will meet Sabeto at 8pm and the clash between Danemora and Lautoka will kick off at 9.15pm.

On Saturday, Danemora will take on Drasa while Lautoka will meet Cuvu at 9.30am, Nadi will clash against Ba while Suva will face Varavu at 10.45, Sydney Mulomulo will play against Valley United and Maigania will take on Sabeto at 12 midday.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday with the semifinal and final on Sunday.